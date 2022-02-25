Royal Bank of Canada Has $15.21 Million Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,109 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.22% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLOK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,285.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after buying an additional 538,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $64.91.

