Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of Oshkosh worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,595,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 457.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after buying an additional 372,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $105.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $95.79 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.