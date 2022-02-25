Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.33% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $15,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,356,000 after acquiring an additional 131,471 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $52.93 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11.

