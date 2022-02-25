Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.75% of Veritex worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth $3,787,000. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its position in Veritex by 16.1% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter worth $374,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Veritex by 9.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter worth $200,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

VBTX stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

