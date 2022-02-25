Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,987 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.93% of NV5 Global worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NV5 Global by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NV5 Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 14.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVEE stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.58 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

