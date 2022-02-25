Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,221 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of Polaris worth $13,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Polaris by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 9.1% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 5.6% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 25.5% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

Shares of PII stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

