Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,694 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Ubiquiti worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at about $12,190,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 227.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $242.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.14 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.49.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.75.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

