Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 42,099 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.03% of Insteel Industries worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 257,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95,637 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 2.88%.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

