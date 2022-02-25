Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Novavax worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,782,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,738,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.19, for a total value of $980,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total value of $1,817,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,353. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $79.95 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

