Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mplx were worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 33.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

