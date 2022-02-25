Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Ciena worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ciena by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,891,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Ciena by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ciena by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

Shares of CIEN opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

