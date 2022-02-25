Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 392,263 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of Olin worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 120.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $48.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

Olin Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.