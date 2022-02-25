Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,059 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $14,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

IBKR opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $1,274,770.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,585 shares of company stock worth $70,396,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

