Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,639 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.45% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWB opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $76.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.