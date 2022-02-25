Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,399 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.15% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,024,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,362,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 86,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $935,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $72.09 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $66.56 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

