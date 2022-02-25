Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,514 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,514 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.33% of Universal Electronics worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

UEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

