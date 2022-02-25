Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,290 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $143.14 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average of $148.06.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

