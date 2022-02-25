Royal Bank of Canada Sells 21,524 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.21% of Synaptics worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $220.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.61.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $2,408,248.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,618. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Synaptics Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.