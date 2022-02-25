Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,700 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.65% of Medifast worth $14,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

MED stock opened at $172.64 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.27 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day moving average is $208.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

