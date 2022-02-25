Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,008 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of Watsco worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $262.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.13 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.14.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

