Royal Bank of Canada Sells 42,784 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of Coherent worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 643.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 136,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 187,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $263.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

