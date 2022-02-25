Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,290 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,069 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $15,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $1,447,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $119.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

