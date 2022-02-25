Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,698 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.40% of Welbilt worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,311 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,817 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,899,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,792 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,275,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,118,000 after acquiring an additional 692,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,045,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after buying an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

