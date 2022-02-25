Royal Bank of Canada Sells 98,064 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Principal Financial Group worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after buying an additional 1,262,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after buying an additional 707,650 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $32,497,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 351.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after buying an additional 503,424 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.