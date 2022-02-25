Royal Bank of Canada Trims Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Target Price to C$72.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.15.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,555. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.70. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$47.39 and a 12-month high of C$72.33.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,638,963.18. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

