Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKWFF opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

