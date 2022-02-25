Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 17.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 260,022 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 243,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47.
About Royal Helium (CVE:RHC)
See Also
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.