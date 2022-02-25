Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 17.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 260,022 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 243,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

