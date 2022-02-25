Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $34.67. Approximately 281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

