Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Purchases $1,218,425.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RPRX traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. 1,593,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $1,211,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 106.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,867,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,524,000 after purchasing an additional 181,771 shares in the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

