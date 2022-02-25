Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.74% of Royce Value Trust worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,561,000 after purchasing an additional 252,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 146,843 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 56.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 98,780 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,864,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 300,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 63,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

NYSE RVT opened at $16.94 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.