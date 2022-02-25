RPC (NYSE:RES) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.41

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 1082084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on RES shares. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get RPC alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 278.09 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.76.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $627,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after acquiring an additional 403,881 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of RPC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RPC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.