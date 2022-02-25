RPC (NYSE:RES) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.41

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 1082084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.
Several analysts have recently commented on RES shares. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 278.09 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.76.
In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $627,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after acquiring an additional 403,881 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of RPC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RPC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
