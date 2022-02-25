RSK Infrastructure Framework Trading Up 1.7% This Week (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $121.93 million and $3.33 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,300,006 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

