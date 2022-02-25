Ruler Protocol (RULER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $609.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.94 or 0.07040510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,217.62 or 0.99753547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00048178 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars.

