Rupee (RUP) Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 54.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Rupee has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $113,070.91 and $149.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023578 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

