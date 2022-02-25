Rush Street Interactive (RSI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) recently:

2/25/2022 – Rush Street Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

2/24/2022 – Rush Street Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

2/14/2022 – Rush Street Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $14.00.

2/10/2022 – Rush Street Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

2/9/2022 – Rush Street Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

1/21/2022 – Rush Street Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $17.00.

1/12/2022 – Rush Street Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

1/7/2022 – Rush Street Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Rush Street Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $19.00.

NYSE:RSI traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,459. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

