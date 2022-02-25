Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. 380,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,917. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $829.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 177.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUTH shares. Benchmark started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.