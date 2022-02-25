RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.51

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €40.51 ($46.03) and last traded at €40.00 ($45.45), with a volume of 6164458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €37.71 ($42.85).

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is €36.12 and its 200 day moving average is €33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

