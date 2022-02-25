RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.41

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 27798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RWEOY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($47.73) to €52.00 ($59.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($54.55) to €46.50 ($52.84) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.