S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Trading Down 4.9%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 35,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 12,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCPPF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.