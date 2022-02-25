Safex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.93 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 357.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Safex Token has traded up 263.4% against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a total market cap of $27.93 million and $29,086.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000926 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 122.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

