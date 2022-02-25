Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s current price.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,060. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,228,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,168,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after acquiring an additional 192,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after acquiring an additional 397,001 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

