salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $452,916.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $455,193.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00.
Shares of CRM traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.09. 5,849,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,795,319. The stock has a market cap of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.50 and a 200-day moving average of $258.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.08.
About salesforce.com (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
