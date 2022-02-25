salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $452,916.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $455,193.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.09. 5,849,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,795,319. The stock has a market cap of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.50 and a 200-day moving average of $258.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.08.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

