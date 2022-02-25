salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Increased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 2.4% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $204.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.08.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,659 shares of company stock worth $40,787,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

