salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 39,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 41.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.08. 43,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,773. The company has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,659 shares of company stock worth $40,787,784. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.08.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.