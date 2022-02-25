salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.08.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $204.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,659 shares of company stock valued at $40,787,784. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.