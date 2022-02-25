Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $959.66 Million

Analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $959.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $974.63 million and the lowest is $950.20 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $926.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

NYSE SBH opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

