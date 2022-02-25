Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.06

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €38.06 ($43.25) and last traded at €38.06 ($43.25), with a volume of 401616 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.10 ($38.75).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($34.20) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.26 ($38.93).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.09.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.