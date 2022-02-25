Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 170” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 170 ($2.31) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.58) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.99) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.45) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.99) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206 ($2.80).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

LON IAG traded up GBX 6.61 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 154.01 ($2.09). The company had a trading volume of 55,138,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,242,225. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.82. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The stock has a market cap of £7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.