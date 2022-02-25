Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 40,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $856.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGMO shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 157,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,371 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after acquiring an additional 372,615 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.