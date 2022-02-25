Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.99. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 7,827 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 157,625 shares of company stock worth $1,346,371 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $827.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

